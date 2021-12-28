Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $925.18. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,401. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $926.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.