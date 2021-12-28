Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 60.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

AXP stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

