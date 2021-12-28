Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $273.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

