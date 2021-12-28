Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $271.87. 3,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average of $264.24. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

