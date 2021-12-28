Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 984 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.19. 42,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,821,928. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

