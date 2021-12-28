ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $36,317.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,385.47 or 1.00287827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.00 or 0.01324027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

