CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $222,347.59 and approximately $77.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars.

