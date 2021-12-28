ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CCXI stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 387,311 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,601,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

