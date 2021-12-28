Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

CVX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.96. 30,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a market cap of $229.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

