Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

