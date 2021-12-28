Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.47

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.47 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 53504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $229.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 22,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,927,000 after acquiring an additional 311,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

