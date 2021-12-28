China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.49 and traded as low as C$3.24. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.49.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$312.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

