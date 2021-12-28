China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.15

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

