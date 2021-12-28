Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:CHR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.44. 373,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,499. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.16 and a twelve month high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$611.12 million and a PE ratio of -25.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.15.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

