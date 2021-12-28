Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Up 1.6%

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Chorus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

