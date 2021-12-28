Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

