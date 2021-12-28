Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Cap of $41,353.67

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $41,353.67 and $1,006.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00383233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011347 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.18 or 0.01238737 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

