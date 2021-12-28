Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is OLD Republic International Corp’s 10th Largest Position

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 312,100 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $78,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,454,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,110,000 after purchasing an additional 700,881 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 502,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.