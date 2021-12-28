Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.27

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and traded as low as $18.02. Citizens shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 652 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 112.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

