CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of CNH Industrial worth $32,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

