Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,486.14

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,486.14 ($33.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,558 ($34.39). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,538 ($34.12), with a volume of 45,098 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.31) to GBX 2,725 ($36.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($42.81) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,900 ($38.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,890 ($38.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £3,967.05 ($5,332.77). Insiders acquired 483 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,336 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

