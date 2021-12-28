Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cognex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in Cognex by 180.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

