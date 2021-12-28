Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.18

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.18 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 1883513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

