Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $93.10. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 93,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 136,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 58.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.