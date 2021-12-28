Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Colfax worth $55,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

