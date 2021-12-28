Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 439,134 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24.

On Monday, December 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48.

On Thursday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00.

PRPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 1,774,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,956. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a P/E ratio of 232.67, a PEG ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

