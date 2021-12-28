Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,973 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 138,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

