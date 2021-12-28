Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,775 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,363,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.