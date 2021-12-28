Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

