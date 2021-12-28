Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

