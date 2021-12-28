Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,982 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 78.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

