Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,430 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 121,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

