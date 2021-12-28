Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 469.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 87.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000.

Shares of UJAN opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

