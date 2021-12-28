Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $692.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $696.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.