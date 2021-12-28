Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.