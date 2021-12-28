Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day moving average is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

