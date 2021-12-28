Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,638.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

