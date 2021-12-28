Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $26,201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $8,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 147.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 117,676 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 193.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter.

PMAY stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24.

