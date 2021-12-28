Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

