Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

