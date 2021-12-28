Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.