Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,789,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $130.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86.

