Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,643 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.67% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $18,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000.

FMAY opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

