Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $14,435,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $69.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

