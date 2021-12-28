Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,419 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.04% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $57.71.

