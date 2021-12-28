Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 22,373 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 628.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.26.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.