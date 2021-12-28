Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,587 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

