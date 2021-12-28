Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $163.04 and a 52 week high of $197.38.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

