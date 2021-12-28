Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.69% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 210.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

BGRN stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%.

