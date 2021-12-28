Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

